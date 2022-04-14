ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Alonso dumbfounded by luckless streak

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFernando Alonso says he has been left “speechless” by what he deems to be bad luck at the start of the new Formula 1 season, following two scoreless races. The Spaniard was running strongly in Saudi Arabia before retiring with a suspected water pump issue, and then saw a rapid qualifying...

racer.com

racer.com

‘We need to get on top of these issues quickly’- Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the reliability issues that have cost a number of points in the opening races of the 2022 season need solving quickly given the deficit to Ferrari. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both retired from the season opener in Bahrain with a fuel system...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

The colors of IMSA: That’s a wrap... or is it?

Perhaps the most endangered species in motorsports in recent years has been the bodywork painter of race cars. For as the cars’ cost and weight have come down, vinyl body wraps — essentially car-sized decals covering the entire bodywork — have increasingly become in vogue throughout the IMSA paddocks.
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Mika Hakkinen on George Russell's accomplishment

Mika Hakkinen, double Formula 1 world champion, said that he has been impressed with Russells' consistency. Russells has adapted to life at Mercedes since joining over the winter. He has out-qualified his teammate Sir Lewis Hamilton once and out-raced him twice. “George drove a really strong race and that third...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Track prep remains key to Bristol dirt show

Bristol Motor Speedway and NASCAR officials have made changes to the dirt track preparation after the 2021 learning curve of poor visibility and single-groove racing. Changes to cars won’t be noticeable — just tweaks to the underbody to help with ground clearance and cooling — but the track changes are in plain sight.
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Esteban Ocon
Tennis World Usa

Justine Henin: Alexander Zverev should not be on court today

Former world No. 1 Justine Henin thinks Alexander Zverev deserved to be suspended for his Acapulco meltdown. During a doubles match in Acapulco, Zverev called the chair umpire a "f------ idiot." After Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost the match, Zverev slammed his racket multiple times on the umpire's chair. Zverev...
TENNIS
ESPN

American figure skater Ilia Malinin shatters junior world record

TALLINN, Estonia -- American figure skater Ilia Malinin shattered the world record in the short program at the junior world championships on Thursday, scoring 88.99 points with his program set to David Cook's "Billie Jean" to take a big lead into the free skate. The 17-year-old Malinin, dubbed the "QuadGod"...
SPORTS
Road & Track

No, Ferrari Should Not Pick a #1 Driver After Three Races

Over the past few decades, Ferrari has entered just about every Formula 1 season with a clear, veteran #1 driver they expect to contend for a championship and a younger driver with significantly lower expectations to bolster their fight for a constructor's title. Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel have performed that #1 role, while Rubens Barichello, Felipe Massa, an early-career Charles Leclerc, and a much older Kimi Raikkonen have served as the second driver to varying levels of success. Last year, they instead came into a season with two young drivers and no real shot at a championship. They instead let their two young talents, Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., fight for position among themselves throughout the season, resulting in a close battle narrowly won by Sainz. That was the plan heading into 2022, too.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'Sulking' Lewis Hamilton could be thinking of LEAVING Mercedes after a difficult start to the new season, claims ex-Formula One world champion Mika Hakkinen

Former F1 star Mika Hakkinen believes 'sulking' Lewis Hamilton could be set to leave Mercedes after his difficult start to the new season. The Brit and teammate George Russell's motors have been struggling with a 'porpoising' issue so far this campaign, meaning they are around a second behind Ferrari off each lap.
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Charles Leclerc reminded David Coulthard of Schumacher

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard praised Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and said he reminded him of the legendary Michael Schumacher. Coulthard knows very well what it was like to race with Schumacher, and now he is reminded of the legendary champion by Leclerc, who started the season great in his Ferrari and leads the drivers' standings.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Paretta Autosport shifting to road racing program

Paretta Autosport is expected to announce plans next week that will bring a shift from competing in May’s Indianapolis 500 to entering a handful of road course events later in the season. RACER has learned the team owned by Beth Paretta will partner with an existing NTT IndyCar Series...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

Custer counting the positives as SHR continues its rebound

Cole Custer’s result was far from what his car was capable of last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, but his performance through the first two stages was a huge confidence boost going forward. “Obviously none of us [at Stewart-Haas Racing] had the year that we wanted last year, so this...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Pirelli GT4 America kicks off 2022 season at Sonoma Raceway

The Pirelli GT4 America series kicked off its 2022 season at Sonoma Raceway, with 42 GT4 machines taking the green flag in a race that saw plenty of action on the track and included a red flag with 33 minutes left in the race. Once racing resumed, drivers worked to...
SONOMA, CA
racer.com

K-PAX, Wright, AF Corse take GT World Challenge class wins at Sonoma

Clearing weather led to a relatively clean first race for The Fanatec GT World Challenge America Presented by AWS at Sonoma. Jordan Pepper and Andrea Caldarelli claimed the Crowdstrike Fastest Lap in Pro with a 1m37.310s, while George Kurtz and Colin Braun laid down the quickest in Pro/Am with a 1m37.708s, and Jean-Claude Saada and Conrad Grunewald claimed the fastest in Am with a 1m38.657s.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
racer.com

Inside the SCCA: Scott Rettich tribute

On episode 39 of “Inside the SCCA” we remember Scott Rettich, who died unexpectedly this week at the age of 37. He was a 7-time SCCA national champion and owner of Alliance Autosport. Alliance provides rental and car prep services for Spec Racer Ford and FE2 cars in the Great Lakes Division. Scott was one of those rare talents. One of the best to ever drive in the SCCA. He was also a great guy, a mentor and a coach to many. Alliance teammates Tora Bonnier, Amy Hollowell and Al Hostettler; along with friends Frank Schwartz and Steve Ray joined me to share stories about Scott and talk about his accomplishments and legacy.
MOTORSPORTS

