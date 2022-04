We are halfway through April and winter seems to be really hanging around in the Northland! Duluth continues to see snow with no real end in sight. It seems like this winter is hanging on more so than last year. In early March, the National Weather Service of Duluth shared that up to that point, it actually had been colder than usual for this time of year in the area. You aren't imagining it!

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO