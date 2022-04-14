School safety agent slashed in neck while stopping 'intruder' at Bronx school

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A school safety agent was slashed in the neck while confronting an “intruder” who assaulted a teacher at a public school in the Bronx on Thursday morning, according to Mayor Eric Adams and police.

The male safety agent was slashed by a 23-year-old man at P.S. 69 Journey Prep School in the Soundview section around 7:40 a.m., police said.

At an unrelated education briefing, Adams said the “intruder” entered the school to “assault a teacher” when the safety agent stopped the attack.

“A heroic act by a school safety agent prevented it from taking place,” Adams said, adding that the attacker will be “will be brought to justice.”

Police said the safety agent was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody with charges pending after being picked up by police about a block from the school, according to sources.

Police said he came into the school and confronted a female teacher, or possibly a guidance counselor, and then punched her in the head during a domestic dispute. The teacher was hospitalized.

“Violence in our schools will not be accepted,” Adams said at the briefing. “I want to thank our school safety agents all over the city.”

There is "no further threat to staff, parents and students," police tweeted.