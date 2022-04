BofA Global Research is maintaining its $102 per barrel average Brent crude oil price forecast for 2022 and 2023, a new report from the company has revealed. In the BofA Global Research report, which was sent to Rigzone, the company outlined that it had lowered its summer spike price for Brent to $120 per barrel but reiterated that the structural problems of the oil market have not changed and said a bigger spike cannot be ruled out.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO