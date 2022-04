Argentinean baritone Fabián Veloz is one of the most renowned opera artists in his country. His professional debut came in the South American premiere of “Estaba la Madre” at the Teatro Argentino in La Plata and he has gone on to perform with some of the major companies in the South American company including the Teatro Avenida, the Teatro Argentino, and, of course, the Teatro Colón where he has been a fixture since his debut as Germont in “La Traviata.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO