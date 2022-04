BRYAN, Texas — The Brenham Police Department has arrested one of the people they said were involved in a chase and manhunt Thursday. Tafford Lyles, 23, of San Antonio was arrested. Lyles is charged with evading arrest and has two active warrants out of Williamson County that include aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. The second person at this time has not yet been taken into custody.

