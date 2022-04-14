Greene County Hit Hardest During Evening Storms

This just in, according to Dane Usry, District Manager for American Red Cross Blood Services for Alabama, this is the current update on blood supplies for our region. The American Red Cross is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the past decade. The number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries is constantly rising – and depleting the nation’s blood inventory. They are working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients but can’t do it alone. We are asking you to roll up your sleeve and be part of the solution.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO