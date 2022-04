The inaugural Corelli100 Prize is set to be awarded to Jonas Kaufmann. The tenor will receive the prize on April 24 in Ancona which will be awarded by the Fondazione Teatro dell Muse. The prize is awarded to a person who has distinguished himself in the world of opera. The Fondazione said, “that Kaufmann represents the reference interpreter in the lyric repertoire and is recognized globally around the world.”

