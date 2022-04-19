ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

What a Year’s Worth of Gas Would Buy in Other Transportation

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eS5KC_0f97DPx200

The average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.08, according to AAA. For regular small cars with 12-gallon tanks, that’s a hair under $50 to go from empty to full. For a Ford F-150 that can take on 26 gallons, you’re now into three figures to fill ‘er up.

Beware: Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Learn: 6 Reasons You Won’t Get Social Security

The pain is most severe out West.

Arizona, Washington, Oregon and Utah are all over $4.50, as is Alaska. In Nevada, a gallon of gas is over $5. In Hawaii, it’s $5.23. Worst of all is California, where a gallon costs an average of $5.73.

If you drive, you don’t need anyone to tell you gas is expensive. It’s so expensive, in fact, that you’ve probably considered turning in your wheels and using public transportation to get from here to there.

But how much money would you save by getting off gas, considering the average motorist burns 562 gallons of the stuff every year?

Here’s what you need to know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXRrg_0f97DPx200

Pedals and Pedometers: Transportation Where You’re the Engine

If you do decide to ditch your gas-guzzling car, truck or SUV, the most basic way to get from here to there is on foot — and one year’s worth of fuel will buy you nearly eight years worth of sneakers, presuming you’d spend $100 for a pair and buy three pairs per year.

POLL: Where Have You Cut Back Most Because of Inflation?

If you’re willing to beat your feet — and if your commute is close enough to make that a realistic option — not only will you save a whole lot of cash, but you can expect your health to improve. According to Mayo Clinic, regular brisk walks will help you maintain a healthy body weight, improve your cardiovascular health, strengthen your bones and muscles, improve your energy levels and cognition and help to prevent all kinds of ugly ailments, from diabetes and heart disease to cancer and stroke.

The bad news, of course, is that your commute will take a whole lot longer — the average human walks at a speed of 3-4 mph, according to Healthline. Plus, you’d have to carry anything you wanted to bring with you.

Riding a bike comes with many of the same health benefits as walking, according to Healthline — and you can go a whole lot farther a whole lot faster.

According to Road Bike Basics, the average rider can cover 15 miles in an hour instead of just three or four. If you trade in four wheels for two, a single year’s worth of gas could buy you nearly five bicycles at a price of $500 each.

Public Transportation: It All Depends On Where You Live

In the nation as a whole, you can buy more than a decade’s worth of public transportation for what you’d pay for a year’s worth of gas — but in many of the places with the most commuters, $217 for a year’s worth of public transportation is a pipe dream.

According to a recent study from LendingTree, a monthly pass in Washington, D.C., costs $81 — a few bucks more in Boston. In San Francisco, it costs $91. It’s $99 in Seattle, and the monthly cost of public transportation in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles is now $100 or more.

Still Driving? 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All Costs

The priciest of all is L.A., where a monthly public transportation pass costs $122. That might sound high, considering that an unlimited monthly riding pass costs less than $35 in places like Albuquerque, N.M.; Durham, N.C.; and Iowa City, Iowa. But even in pricey Los Angeles, where riders spend $1,464 per year on public transportation, commuters still save nearly $1,000 compared to what they would spend on gas in that same year.

Commuters in some places, however, are living the good life. Cities such as Kansas City, Mo.; Olympia, Wash.; and Corvallis, Ore., are experimenting with fare-free public transportation programs, according to CNBC.

Electric Vehicles Pay for Themselves — Eventually

The only way to keep driving while also cutting out gas is to go electric — and it makes sense as an economic strategy, but only in the long run. Up front, one year’s worth of gas can buy you only 8% of a $27,400 Nissan Leaf and only 5% of a $51,495 Tesla Model 3.

Down the road, however, investing in an EV will save you more than $2,300 in gas money at today’s prices. But, according to Consumer Reports, you’ll save almost exactly double that — $4,600 — in maintenance and repairs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : What a Year’s Worth of Gas Would Buy in Other Transportation

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

States With the Highest Gas Prices

It’s on the mind of everyone who has to drive: gas prices. The continuing effects of the pandemic and Russia’s war with Ukraine have delivered a one-two punch to the world’s supply of petroleum, causing prices at the pump to jump up to levels last seen in 2014.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
WRAL

Here's what the average price of gas cost the year you started driving

Gas prices cost more than $4 per gallon throughout most of the country and in North Carolina as of Wednesday, according to data from the American Automobile Association. This month marked the first time since 2008 the national average gas price has surpassed $4 per gallon in the U.S. AAA...
TRAFFIC
AM 1490 WDBQ

Which would you rather have? Free gas or no traffic?

Yesterday evening, I was skimming through YouTube highlights of The Dan Patrick Show, something I do rather frequently. It's a sports talk show, but quite often, the hosts find themselves having "would you rather?" debates amongst the staff. During the "Morning Meeting" segment, one of the hosts proposed a question to the others: would you rather have free gas or no traffic for the rest of your life?
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Small Cars#Consumer Reports#Gas Prices
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CarBuzz.com

Here's How Gas Thieves Are Targeting Dealerships

Gas prices are reaching record highs in America these days. Take California, for example. The price has reached $6 per gallon in many parts of the Golden State. Some have called for America to begin producing more oil, but that's easier said than done. For now, Americans have a simple choice: keep paying for gas or drive less. For a majority, the latter is simply not possible. Unfortunately, the high fuel prices have also created a black market for gasoline. When demand is high, criminals see opportunity.
GAS PRICE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
130K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy