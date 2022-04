BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 13, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference announced its annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to cap the 2021-22 season. Brooks Curry of LSU was named as the Male Swimmer of the Year, and Matthew Sates of Georgia was chosen the Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Kurtis Mathews of Texas A&M was voted the Male Diver of the Year, while Mohamed Farouk of Alabama was tabbed as the Male Freshman Diver of the Year. Anthony Nesty of Florida was voted the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Jay Lerew of Texas A&M was tabbed the Men’s Diving Coach of the Year.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO