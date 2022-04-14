ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Heart Inflammation Rare Among Hospitalized COVID Patients

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

MONDAY, April 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As doctors learn more about the consequences of COVID-19, they are confirming that heart inflammation is rare among hospitalized COVID patients. That's the good news — but those who develop it are much more likely to require intensive care, a new study...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Lying prone is not well-tolerated among COVID-19 patients, study finds

Lying facedown may improve breathing in COVID-19 patients who are awake, but many can't stay in a prone position long enough to reap the benefit, a new study finds. Prone positioning is standard for patients with severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), because it encourages a larger part of the lung to expand, so patients can take bigger breaths. However, these patients are typically sedated and on a ventilator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WECT

Aspirin improves survival rate for patients hospitalized with COVID, study finds

(CNN) - A recent study found that patients who took aspirin when they were first hospitalized for COVID-19 lowered their odds of dying in the hospital. The study was published this week in the medical journal JAMA Network Open and suggested that survival rates improved for patients who had moderate COVID symptoms and took aspirin during their first day in the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Inflammation#Hospitalization#Cardiology#Healthday News#Niguarda Hospital#Journal News
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

ACC: Pericardial effusion prevalent in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Pericardial effusion is prevalent among hospitalized patients with COVID-19, but is rarely due to pericarditis, according to a study published online March 21 in the Journal of the American Heart Association, ahead of presentation at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held from April 2 to 4 in Washington, D.C.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Effect of plasma exchange on COVID-19 associated excess of von Willebrand factor and inflammation in critically ill patients

Ubiquitous microthromboses in the pulmonary vasculature play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of COVID-19 associated acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Excess of Willebrand factor (vWf) with intravascular multimer formation was identified as a key driver of this finding. Plasma exchange (PLEX) might be a therapeutic option to restore the disbalance between vWf and ADAMTS13. We report the effects of PLEX on vWf, ADAMTS13, inflammatory cytokines and parameters of ventilation. We investigated 25 patients, who were on mechanical ventilation for COVID-19 pneumonia with ARDS at two German university hospitals. All patients received PLEX as an ultima ratio measure for refractory ARDS. VWf antigen (vWf:Ag), ADAMTS13 activity, a cytokine panel mirroring the inflammatory situation and clinical parameters were assessed before and after three to six PLEX therapies with fresh frozen plasma. Before the PLEX sequence there was an excessive release of vWf:Ag (425.4"‰Â±"‰167.5%) and mildly reduced ADAMTS13 activity (49.7"‰Â±"‰23.3%). After the PLEX series, there was a significant increase of ADAMTS13 activity to 62.4"‰Â±"‰17.7% (p"‰="‰0.029) and a significant decrease of vWf:Ag to 336.1"‰Â±"‰138.2% (p"‰="‰0.041) resulting in a 63% improvement of the ADAMT13/vWf:Ag ratio from 14.5"‰Â±"‰10.0 to 23.7"‰Â±"‰14.6, p"‰="‰0.024. Comparison of parameters before and after individual PLEX sessions (n"‰="‰35) revealed a mean reduction of vWf from 387.8"‰Â±"‰165.1 to 213.2"‰Â±"‰62.3% (p"‰="‰0.001) and an increase of ADAMTS13 activity from 60.4"‰Â±"‰20.1 to 70.5"‰Â±"‰14.0% (p"‰="‰0.001). Parallelly, monocyte chemotactic protein-1 and interleukin-18 decreased significantly (p"‰="‰0.034 each). Along the PLEX sequence lactate dehydrogenase (p"‰="‰0.001), C-reactive protein (p"‰="‰0.001), and positive end expiratory pressure (p"‰="‰0.01) significantly decreased accompanied by an improvement of Horovitz index (p"‰="‰0.001). PLEX restores the disbalance between ADAMTS13 and vWf:Ag, a driver of immunothrombosis. Moreover, it reduces the inflammatory state and is associated with a benefit of ventilation parameters. These findings render a further rationale to regard PLEX as a therapeutic option in severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Number of Covid patients in English hospitals up 20 per cent in a week

The number of Covid patients in hospitals across England increased by 20 per cent in the last seven days, new NHS data shows. According to figures published on Tuesday, the number of patients with Covid in English hospitals is at its highest since 31 January. NHS leaders have warned that Covid-19 is currently accounting for 30 per cent of staff absences, and that the government “cannot put its fingers in its ears and pretend that the threat has gone away”.However, the latest NHS figures also showed that daily admissions as of 20 March stood at 1,793, slightly down on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDAM-TV

Oxford hospital reports no COVID patients for first time in over 2 years

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford is reporting no COVID-positive patients for the first time in more than two years. Mayor Robyn Tannehill says the hospital has no COVID patients--the last time that was the case was March 18, 2020. Tannehill thanked the residents of Oxford for...
OXFORD, MS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Common Medical Problem in America

Americans start to get sick with common ailments when they are young. Some get measles, and others get chickenpox. Most get the common cold, and flu. However, almost all recover from these. Adults, similarly get colds and the flu. As is true with children, usually these go away. However, some ailments stay with people their […]
HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

Parents claim their baby died in the operating room because the hospital leaders ignored warnings from their own doctors that the hospital was not equipped to perform such a specialized operation, lawsuit

Parents said that their baby daughter died on an operating table after a hospital allegedly ignored warnings they were not equipped to handle her procedure. Doctors and hospital leaders at the hospital had assured the parents they could perform their daughter’s surgery there, giving them confidence that they would receive good care. But, the child’s parents claim that the hospital staff and doctors had not performed the specialist surgery on a child before, and that the anesthesiologist involved had only recently finished fellowships in pediatric anesthesiology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Better Government Association

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller claims Biden administration is encouraging kids to take "castration" drugs, undergo surgeries

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claimed in a tweet that the Biden administration is encouraging children to use “chemical castration drugs” and undergo gender-reassignment surgeries. “The Biden Administration is engaging in extreme ‘woke’ politics by encouraging children to take chemical castration drugs and undergo surgeries, and they are lying...
ILLINOIS STATE
US News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth Says COVID Left 'One Very Tired and Exhausted'

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth said COVID-19 had left "one very tired and exhausted" as she talked to health workers and a former patient about her own experience of "this horrible pandemic". Britain's 95-year-old monarch tested positive for COVID in February and was described as having had mild, cold-like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

What to Know About Anxiety Medications

Anxiety medications help many people live better with their condition. Anxiety disorders are common. It's completely normal to feel anxious sometimes. Whether your concerns are related to work, family or a big event, it's totally normal to feel anxious from time to time. "Everybody gets nervous," says Robert L. Alesiani,...
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

What You Need to Know About the Dr. Now Diet

The diet is designed to help people with obesity lose weight before bariatric surgery. The Dr. Now Diet is a highly restrictive low-calorie, low-carbohydrate diet that was developed by Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, who is known for conducting surgery on patients with obesity on the TLC reality show “My 600-Lb. Life.” The program follows patients who weigh more than 600 pounds before, and then after, weight-loss surgery.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy