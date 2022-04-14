ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asylum seekers sent to Rwanda for processing will stay in ‘Hope House’ hostel

By Megan Thomas
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Asylum seekers sent to Rwanda for processing as part of a new plan announced this morning by the Home Office will stay in a hostel in the country’s capital called “Hope House”.

It is understood the Rwandan government will initially be paid £120m under the deal, which will be funded by the British taxpayer.

Part of this funding will go towards housing asylum seekers in Hope House, located in Nyabugogo, the Gasabo district of Kigali .

On Thursday, the media were taken to the building.

Following a visit to Hope House, home secretary Priti Patel said in a press conference that the hostels were “ready to operationalise”.

She said the Rwandan government were responsible for explaining the details, but the two governments had been working together on the logistics.

The hostel’s 50 rooms can fit up to two people per room, and the people staying there will share communal bathrooms.

It is not known how rooms will be arranged for larger families.

More accommodation blocks are planned, as authorities hope to expand the compound to 150 rooms which could hold 300 guests.

Asylum seekers are expected to receive three meals a day in a shared dining room, with a kitchen available for those with dietary restrictions.

Anyone who arrives in the UK without documentation could be flown out to Rwanda to stay at Hope House.

On Thursday, the Home Office made a commitment to provide safe and clean accommodation, food, healthcare and amenities. They asserted that asylum seekers flown to Rwanda will have access to translators, as well as legal support to appeal decisions made in Rwanda’s courts.

They pledged that asylum seekers would not be detained.

Critics have condemned the choice of Rwanda as a destination for asylum seekers trying to enter the UK, citing concerns about human rights abuses.

Sonya Sceats, chief executive at Freedom from Torture, said the plans were “deeply disturbing” and should “horrify anybody with a conscience”.

“Australia’s experiment with offshore processing camps became a hotbed of human rights abuses, where sexual abuse of women and children was rife,” she said.

“It is even more dismaying that the UK government has agreed this deal with a state known to practice torture, as we know from the many Rwandan torture survivors we have treated over the years.”

POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Asylum seeker who stabbed six people made 72 phone calls before attack – report

An asylum seeker who was shot dead after stabbing six people called the Home Office and various migrant support groups more than 70 times before his attack, it has been reported.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have acted...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

At Least 12 Migrants, Most of Them Syrians, Drown off Tunisia in Shipwreck

TUNIS (Reuters) -At least 12 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy on Friday, a civil protection official told Reuters. The official added that the 12 bodies that were recovered off the coast of Nabeul were mostly of Syrian migrants. A search was still under way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government’s refugee minister one week ago said ‘no possibility’ of flying migrants to Rwanda

The government's minister for refugees said just a week ago there was "no possibility" of removing asylum seekers to Rwanda, it has emerged.Lord Harrington's comments came just seven days before Boris Johnson announces plans to send refugees seeking asylum to an offshore processing centre in the landlocked African country.Asked on 5 of April whether he could justify such ameasure, the Home Office minister said he was not aware of any such plan."We haven't sent any refugees to Rwanda... is that a rumour?" he said when asked about the possibility of the policy during an appearance on LBC Radio.When it was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

