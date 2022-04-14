Rock Band Santa Cruz Gets Blasted for Using Backing Tracks

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.

