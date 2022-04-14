ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Rock Band Santa Cruz Gets Blasted for Using Backing Tracks

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
Hard rock band Santa Cruz has been blasted on social media after footage of the group performing with a pre recorded vocal track went viral. In the video, which can be seen below, frontman Archie Cruz clearly stops singing and moves away from his microphone during the band's performance of “Under...

Classic Rock Q107

Mammoth WVH Cancels Remaining Young Guns Tour Dates Due to COVID

Mammoth WVH has cancelled their remaining dates on the Young Guns tour after members of the band’s touring personnel tested positive for COVID. “After an incredible weekend in Las Vegas with my family for the Grammys, I flew back yesterday to meet up with my band and crew in North Carolina to continue the Young Guns tour. This morning as everyone took COVID tests to re-establish the bubble that has served us on the tour, we came to find that members of our band and crew who didn’t travel with me were positive,” Wolfgang Van Halen explained via press release.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Classic Rock Q107

Why Scorpions Are Performing New Lyrics to ‘Wind of Change’

Scorpions have changed the lyrics to their 1991 hit song “Wind of Change” in light of current events. When the band kicked off their Las Vegas residency on March 26, they dedicated the classic track to the people of Ukraine. “This song is calling for peace,” frontman Klaus Meine declared that evening, “and tonight, I think, we shall sing it even louder.” The band then debuted a slightly modified version of the song, with Russian references omitted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Classic Rock Q107

Graham Nash Looks Back at 1972 Album He Made With David Crosby

Graham Nash recalls that the pairing of himself and David Crosby back in the early '70s, outside Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, was inevitable. "Me and Crosby realized really early on in these relationships that he and I had a special relationship the same way Stephen [Stills] and Neil [Young] had a special relationship," Nash, who first met Crosby in 1966 while Nash was touring the U.S. with the Hollies and Crosby was still in the Byrds, explains to UCR. "Theirs was built on a love of guitar playing and interplay. David and I knew we had a [vocal] blend. We had something interesting to present to people. We would go out with a couple of acoustic guitars and play for two and a half hours, and it was great.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Ghost Tried to Write Like Def Leppard on New Album ‘Impera’

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge said he tried to mimic the songwriting approach of Def Leppard as he worked on his band's latest album Impera. "Going into this record, I thought I would see if I could do it a little more like Def Leppard did it, where every song — especially on Pyromania or Hysteria — starts with one thing, and then there's a verse, then there's a pre-chorus that feels like a chorus, and then there's another pre-chorus and another thing and finally, after like five different sections, comes the chorus, in a completely different key," Forge recently told Metal Hammer.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Jack White, ‘Fear of the Dawn': Album Review

The last time Jack White made a solo album, he was in full freak mode, tossing multiple ideas up in the air and scurrying for cover as they landed. Boarding House Reach (from 2018) wasn't so much a third solo LP of bluesy garage-rock as it was an experiment in sound and technology that found White – never one to shy away from challenging his audience – untethering his most difficult and atypical work in a career marked by them.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Joe Satriani ‘Not Impressed’ With His Recent Output

Joe Satriani said he became unimpressed with his musical output in recent albums and decided to rethink his approach for his new LP, The Elephants of Mars. The record - which comes out tomorrow - finds the guitarist abandoning real-life amplifiers for software versions, and also ending a period where he felt he was playing like he still had something to prove.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Listen to Two New Eric Johnson Songs

Eric Johnson released two new songs, one each from a pair of albums he’ll put out on July 29. The instrumental piece “Soundtrack Life” is taken from The Book of Making, while “Yesterday Meets Today” is the title song of the other LP. Both songs...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

40 Years Ago: Toto ‘IV': Beyond ‘Africa’

Toto scored four Top 10 hits, but "Africa" remains the band's lone chart-topper, a concert sing-along staple and their signature song. Composed by David Paich with a key rhythmic assist from Jeff Porcaro, "Africa" went gold after arriving on April 8, 1982, as part of Toto IV. But its legend continued to grow into the new century, capped by Weezer's celebrated fan-requested cover of the song.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Watch Julian Lennon Sing His Dad’s ‘Imagine’ for First Time

Julian Lennon performed his father's song "Imagine" for the first time in public. The singer-songwriter played the song as part of Global Citizen’s current social media fundraising campaign Stand Up for Ukraine, which is sending financial relief to Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia. Guitarist Nuno Bettencourt accompanied...
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

How Alice in Chains Have Endured Since Layne Staley’s Death

On April 5, 2002, Layne Staley, Alice in Chains singer and one of the defining voices of grunge, died at the age of 34. He had long battled addiction, going into and out of rehab but rarely remaining sober for an extended period. By the time of his death, Staley had become a recluse. It had been six years since his final performance - an Alice in Chains gig opening for Kiss on July 3, 1996. His body wasn’t found until weeks after a fatal overdose.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Why It Took the White Stripes So Long to Confirm Their Split

Jack White explained why it took the White Stripes so long to confirm their split. The duo, completed by ex-wife Meg, announced in 2011 that they’d gone their separate ways. But fans had been concerned for some time that it was over. With their final album having been released in 2007, and only sporadic appearances since then – while White concerned himself with other bands – it seemed to some that occasional discussions about a new LP weren’t going to be concluded.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

