Escape to nature on this Road Trip: Close to Home to Caleb Smith State Park .

Nestled in the heart of Smithtown, Caleb Smith State Park Preserve is one of four state nature preserves on Long Island.

The Nature Museum showcases natural history exhibits.

Learn Long Island history. The building was originally the Caleb Smith House, and later it became The Wyandach Gun Club.

Outside, walk the hiking trails.

On the 543 acres there are little paths to explore. Cross the charming foot bridge and enjoy the picturesque views.

There is something special for every season. Spring is the best time for bird watching and fishing.

Bring your fishing pole because kids can come fish on Willow Pond.

And if you have a license, cross over to the Nissequogue River side of the park to go fly fishing. Or find a bench, sit back relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.