Lions sign unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott

Colin Kaepernick has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. However, to get there he’s going to have to climb up the ladder and earn his spot. He missed a big opportunity to impress NFL teams on Saturday night. The USFL 2022 season...
Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the news a lot throughout his career, and it hasn't always just been for what he does on the football field. Now, he is without a team and there are some people feel a squad could benefit from A.B.'s talents. Floyd Mayweather really...
Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had seen his value rise considerably since January. And following an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, that rise reached its peak; many began to view him as a first-round prospect. But as the 2022 NFL Draft nears, teams once again find themselves...
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded.
Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022.
The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon.
In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns.
Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach.
I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX
— Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022
But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well.
Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact.
