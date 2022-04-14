Miles Bridges: NBA star apologizes for hitting young fan with mouthguard
By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
3 days ago
NBA player Miles Bridges has apologized for accidentally hitting a young fan with his mouthguard after he was ejected against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday. “I let my temper get the best of me,” Bridges told reporters in a post-match press conference after the 132-103 loss for his team, the Charlotte...
During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into second on the all-time scoring list. Based on the incredibly high level that James played at this season, many expect him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history sometime next season. When James jumped...
When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
Zion Williamson is one of the best young players in the league when healthy. The forward is a dominant force near the basket and is widely viewed as a player that can establish himself as a future superstar. He has not played this season, but during the 2020-21 season, he averaged 27.0 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG.
Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey had the breakout game of his young career, scoring 21 of his playoff career-high 38 points in the third quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-111 Game 1 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists in his first Eastern Conference playoff game as a Sixer. Joel Embiid, the NBA scoring champion, had 19 points and 15 rebounds. They combined to only make 11 of 32 shots from the floor. Tobias Harris scored 26 points for the Sixers, trying to get past the second round for the first time since 2001. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points for the Raptors. OG Anunoby scored 20 and Fred VanFleet added 18.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will play but not start for Golden State in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. Jordan Poole was in the starting lineup for his playoff debut. Curry is back for the Warriors exactly one month after he sprained a ligament in his left foot against Boston. The two-time MVP scrimmaged Thursday — playing three six-minute stretches — in a key step to him being cleared for the opener in the best-of-seven series.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole shined in his long-awaited playoff debut scoring 30 points, staying in the starting lineup as Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury by coming off the bench initially, and the Golden State Warriors’ defense smothered Nikola Jokic to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 in the opener of their first-round playoff series.Healthy at last, Klay Thompson returned to the playoff stage for the first time in nearly three years and scored 19 points with five 3-pointers.Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Denver, facing stifling defense from Draymond Green and Kevon Looney while shooting 12 for 25.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Edwards is sharing the NBA’s brightest lights with one is of the league’s most talked about young stars in Ja Morant. And Edwards has stepped boldly into the playoff spotlight. It won’t be the last time the second-year Minnesota guard goes toe-to-toe with Memphis’ MVP candidate. Their budding Western Conference rivalry is only part of the show put on by talented young players who are embracing the opening of the NBA playoffs. Tyrese Maxey and Jordan Poole also scored at least 30 points for the first time the league has had more than two 30-point performances on the same day by players 22 or younger.
A devastating NBA playoff debut from Anthony Edwards powered the Minnesota Timberwolves to a shock 130-117 Game 1 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The 20-year-old scored a game-high 36 points to stun the Western Conference’s number two seed in their own backyard at the FedExForum, dazzling in a statement win for a T-Wolves team that only reached the playoffs via the play-ins.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record for a starter. But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
Stephen Curry is known as the greatest shooter in NBA history. He is a superstar that has won multiple championships and has changed the game. We've seen 3PT attempts steadily increase in the league, and that is clearly due to Stephen Curry's influence. Whenever someone does something cool regarding throwing...
Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded.
Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022.
The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon.
In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns.
Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach.
I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX
— Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022
But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well.
Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact.
List
3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft
Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
Comments / 0