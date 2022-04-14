Face-lift underway for The Garden Lounge

Folks driving by The Garden Lounge on Moscow’s Main Street likely have noticed renovations underway on the building’s exterior.

George Skandalos, who along with Carly Lilly owns the Moscow Hotel building that includes The Garden Lounge, said they are creating a new frontage with big new windows and the addition of new awnings. They also hired a company that will clean the brick facade.

Inside, there is new wallpaper, flooring, lighting and an updated bartop.

“We’re still keeping it The Garden Lounge,” he said. “We love The Garden. It’s always been our favorite bar.”

Skandalos and Lilly bought The Garden Lounge in 2018. It has been closed since the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He could not provide a completion date as renovations have taken longer than expected in part because of supply issues, but Skandalos said their top priority is to “make sure we do the right thing and we make it look awesome.”

“It’s going to be really beautiful,” he said. “I think it’s going to knock people’s socks off.”

The vintage boutique and record store next door, Revolver, will also receive a new frontage as part of the renovations.

Skandalos and Lilly are also focused on their other downtown Moscow project to locate their restaurant Sangria Grille on the first floor of the former U.S. Bank building on Main Street.

“We’re currently in the design phase of Sangria,” he said.

He also said it is difficult to determine a timeline for this project, but they have preliminary plans and are hoping to make progress on the restaurant later in the year.

