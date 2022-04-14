ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Miles Bridges: NBA star apologizes for hitting young fan with mouthguard

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA player Miles Bridges has apologized for accidentally hitting a young fan with his mouthguard after he was ejected against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday. “I let my temper get the best of me,” Bridges told reporters in a post-match press conference after the 132-103 loss for his team, the Charlotte...

abc17news.com

