Energy Industry

Mozambique $8 Billion Gas Pipeline’s Board Unfazed by Sasol Exit

By Matthew Hill
Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Bloomberg

Record Permian Well Permits Point to Growing U.S. Oil Supply

Drilling permits for new wells have spiked to unprecedented levels in the Permian Basin, signaling crude oil suppliers in America are finally responding to higher prices, according to Rystad Energy. A total of 904 horizontal drilling permits were awarded last month in the shale patch that lies beneath Texas and...
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
Bloomberg

Colombia Is Ready to Pump More Oil, Duque Says

Colombian President Ivan Duque says his country is ready to ramp up oil output with foreign investment. He sees an opportunity as other countries cut their energy dependence on Russia. He speaks on "Balance of Power." (Source: Bloomberg)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Wind Passed Coal, Nuclear Power in U.S. for First Time on Record

Wind turbines in the U.S. produced more electricity than coal or nuclear plants on March 29 for the first time on record, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Thursday. That made wind the second-biggest source of electricity that day, behind only natural gas and narrowly ahead of nuclear. Wind farm...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Germany Faces $240 Billion Hit If Russian Energy Cut Off

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Germany was warned it could face a 220 billion-euro ($240 billion) hit to output over the next two years in the event of an immediate interruption in Russian energy supplies over the war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

IMF board approves Argentina’s key $45 billion program -sources

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – The board of the International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a new agreement with Argentina for $45 billion, three sources with direct knowledge said, clearing the final hurdle to rework the country’s debt with the Washington-based lender. The agreement, which was reached by consensus...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

U.S. Natural Gas Closes at 13-Year High With Inventories Falling

U.S. natural gas futures closed at the highest level in more than 13 years, reaching prices not seen since before the shale revolution unlocked the nation’s vast reserves of the fuel. Gas in New York settled up 5.8% Monday, with colder-than-usual Spring weather across the northern U.S. expected to...
TRAFFIC
Bloomberg

OfBusiness Seeking $2 Billion in Mega Indian Tech IPO, Sources Say

A husband-and-wife founding team is in discussions with banks about raising as much as $2 billion in an initial public offering for one of their startups, aiming for India’s biggest tech debut since fintech giant Paytm. OfBusiness, a startup founded by entrepreneurs Ruchi Kalra and Asish Mohapatra to help...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Rogers Keeps Rising as Shaw Deal Nears Key Antitrust Ruling

It’s decision time for the people who control the fate of one of Canada’s biggest-ever mergers. Telecom and cable giant Rogers Communications Inc. has two more hurdles before it can close its takeover of rival Shaw Communications Inc. The C$20 billion ($16 billion) deal needs a green light from the country’s antitrust watchdog and a key federal government ministry. Those rulings could come as early as next month.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Richards Bay Coal Operating as Normal as Rains Hit Province

Richards Bay Coal Terminal, one of the world’s biggest coal export ports, said it’s operating as normal despite heavy rains in the KwaZulu-Natal province where it is located. The terminal, owned by companies including Glencore Plc and Exxaro Resources Ltd., operates alongside other bulk terminals owned by the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Circle Will Apply for U.S. Crypto Bank Charter in ‘Near Future’

The crypto payments startup Circle Internet Financial said it’s closer to submitting an application to operate as a bank in the U.S., pushing forward with a months-old plan even as regulators make it more difficult for crypto companies to secure this kind of license. Circle, the issuer of the...
CREDITS & LOANS
Bloomberg

Sri Lanka Downgraded By S&P on ‘Virtual Certainty’ of Default

Sri Lanka’s bonds were downgraded deeper into junk by S&P Global Ratings, which said the nation’s decision to suspend payments on its foreign debt has left a “virtual certainty of a default.”. The country’s long-term foreign currency credit rating was cut to CC, the third-lowest level, from...
WORLD
Bloomberg

Chile Central Bank Dangles Option of Faster Rate Hikes If Needed

Chile’s central bank said it opted for an interest rate hike of 1.5 percentage points at its last meeting -- less than many had expected -- because it left them in a better position to speed up increases if necessary in future. Bank board members considered a borrowing cost...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

SEBI Fines Indian Exchanges for Lax Oversight of Brokerage Firm

India’s capital markets regulator penalized the country’s two largest stock exchanges for failing to detect the misuse of securities worth 23 billion rupees ($302 million) by a brokerage house. Securities and Exchange Board of India penalized BSE Ltd. and the National Stock Exchange with fines worth 30 million...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Egypt Looks to Buy Wheat Outside Tenders to Secure Supply

Egypt’s government plans to soon allow buying wheat outside of tenders as the biggest importer of the grain seeks more ways to secure supplies amid disruption from the war in Ukraine. The government currently only books cargoes via tenders and typically mostly from Black Sea countries like Russia and...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Oil Rebounds as Investors Assess China’s Easing Virus Lockdown

Oil recovered from its Monday slide as a partial easing of virus restrictions in Shanghai brought some optimism over demand. West Texas Intermediate futures rose as much as 4.6% to above $98 a barrel, regaining all the ground it had lost at the start of the week. Shanghai has eased lockdowns for some housing complexes, but most people remained confined to their homes, and authorities have indicated they will reimpose restrictions if virus cases climb.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Commodity Data Firm Kpler Gets $220 Million in Private Equity Funding

Kpler Holding SA, a provider of data and analytics to commodity traders, said it will receive about $200 million in private equity funding for its continued expansion. The investment is led by Five Arrows and Insight Partners, and represents a minority stake in the company, Kpler said in a statement.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Roman Abramovich Has $7 Billion of Assets Frozen in Tax Haven Jersey

A Jersey court froze more than $7 billion of assets linked to Roman Abramovich, equivalent to half of the Russian billionaire’s publicly estimated wealth. Police in the English Channel tax haven raided premises “suspected to be connected” to Abramovich, while the local Royal Court imposed the asset freeze, according to the Jersey government. It’s the latest sign of a crackdown on offshore wealth held by sanctioned Russian billionaires.
ECONOMY

