ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boy, 12, becomes first person to do a backflip in wheelchair in the UK

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A 12-year-old English lad has become the first person in the UK to perform a backflip in a wheelchair.

Daredevil Benjamin Sleet was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and has always used a wheelchair to get around.

He was introduced to wheelchair motor cross (WCMX) aged eight at a skateboard jam event, but his skills really took off when he got his hands on a specialist skate chair.

After just a few months of practising by landing in a foam pit, brave Benjamin just "gave it a go" and landed a backflip at the skate park earlier this month.

He's the youngest ever Brit - and the first male from the UK - to pull off the feat.

Wheelchair motor cross sees athletes perform tricks usually seen in skateboarding and BMX and was invented by Aaron Fotheringham, 30, from Las Vegas.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Ben from Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, said: “I was shocked at first and then I felt excited – it wasn’t really scary.

“I didn’t know I was going to do it, I just decided I was going to have a go.”

A couple of friends looked on and were excited for Ben.

He said he had been wanting to do the stunt for about a year, and finally mustered up enough speed to be able to flip himself over.

Ben tried the sport aged eight after meeting skateboarder Richie Inskip at a skateboard jam event.

Richie then introduced him to Lily Rice, the current women’s world WCMX champion – the first UK woman to pull off a backflip aged 13.

She brought along a specially adapted skate chair to let Ben have a try, and he hasn’t looked back.

Thanks to a generous donation, Ben’s family were able to get him his own, and since then he’s continued honing his skills.

He landed his backflip on April 3.

Now, he’s looking for a sponsorship to help him get to the next level of the sport.

Mum Angela Sleet, 46, said: “Ben was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus and has always had to use a wheelchair.

“He’s been doing the sport for four or five years now and was only 12 in November – he's the youngest male in Europe and only male in the UK to have landed a wheelchair backflip.”

After receiving a generous donation of £5,000, Ben was able to get his first skate chair. He recently outgrew it, so they sold it and used the funds to get him another one.

She continued: “He’s just been getting better and better – I didn’t know he was going to try the backflip and was terrified when I saw him do it!

“We did an online competition run from California where he had to do a run at his normal skatepark, film it and send it in. He came first and received a medal through the post. He also took part in the World Championships in Germany in 2019 and came fourth in his division.”

“Now, we’re looking for sponsorship as it’s hard to travel without the money.

“We just want to get the word out there about what he’s doing and get some more support – there’s a competition coming up in Germany in July and we’d really like to go."

We’re sure it won’t be long until a sponsor snaps up the opportunity to work with the talented young sportsman with such flippin’ amazing skills.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Mother raises eyebrows after revealing she shares a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on Channel 5's Council House Swap

A mother raised eyebrows when she admitted to sharing a bunkbed with her son because it took him 'forever' to adjust to sleeping apart on last night's episode of Council House Swap. Artist Leonie appeared on the Channel 5 show because she wanted to swap her £105-a-week, two-bedroom house in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Skate Park#Wcmx#Henley
The Independent

Brother of assisted suicide sisters hits out at Swiss clinic that let them take ‘the easy way out’

A New Yorker who was blindsided by the suicides of his two sisters in an $11,000 assisted-dying clinic says he is angered that Swiss law allowed them to take “the easy way out”.Palliative care doctor Lila Ammouri, 54 and nurse Susan Frazier, 49, became “tired of life” after suffering from chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain and chose to end their lives at the Pegasos Association in Basel on 11 February. Cal Ammouri, 60, told The Independent his sisters were cremated and asked for their ashes to be “scattered over the countryside” in Switzerland, depriving him of the chance to hold...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian has...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Robb Report

Germany Impounds the World’s Largest Yacht After Establishing Links to a Russian Billionaire

Click here to read the full article. German authorities impounded the superyacht Dilbar on Wednesday in Hamburg, according to a tweet from the federal police. The vessel has been linked to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, and is the world’s largest by volume. It was built by Germany’s Lürssen Yachts. The national police said in the tweet that, “through extensive investigations despite offshore concealment,” it found Dilbar is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, Usmanov’s sister. The US Treasury Department said that it was named after Usmanov’s mother, according to the Washington Post. The department estimates its value to be between $600 million and...
CARS
The Independent

‘We’ve been trying warn you for so many decades’: Nasa climate scientist breaks down in tears at protest

In an emotional speech last week in Los Angeles, Nasa scientist Peter Kalmus implored people to listen to the dire warnings of climate change experts.“We’re going to lose everything,” Kalmus said in a video of the moment. “And we’re not joking, we’re not lying, we’re not exaggerating.”Dr Kalmus, a climate scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, was participating in a protest organized by Scientist Rebellion as part of a global day of action by scientists around the world. His protest in LA involved scientists chaining themselves to the doors of a JPMorgan Chase building.“I’m here because scientists...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Family ‘thrilled’ to see replica of home crafted from 13,623 Lego bricks

A family of five who won a nationwide competition were “thrilled” to be shown a complete replica of their home at Legoland’s Windsor Resort.Primary school teacher Aine Molloy, husband Jarlath and their three sons, Fionn, nine, Darragh, four, and nine-month-old Oisin, won a national competition to have their Southampton home reimagined in one of the UK’s most exclusive postcodes – the resort’s Miniland.The 13,623-brick house, which will go on permanent display next to the Eiffel Tower in Miniland, was crafted by Lego’s expert model makers. — (@) ...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

William and Kate's extra personal touch: Couple's social media posts have become more relaxed during Caribbean charm offensive, with tweets written in the first person and no mention of royal titles

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken a more personal tone in their approach to social media in their royal tour of the Caribbean, dropping all official titles from Instagram captions and tweets and writing many in first person. The change in tone is likely part of the 'charm...
U.K.
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy