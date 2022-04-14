ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

Greene County Hit Hardest During Evening Storms

By dcdc
 3 days ago
The storms that blew through West Alabama on Wednesday evening caused significant damage in Greene County, Alabama. Greene County EMA Director Zac Bolding reports...

WTHR

Scattered Strong to Severe Storms Possible this Evening

INDIANAPOLIS — Scattered strong storms are moving across the southern half of the state. We will help you stay weather aware tonight with the threat for severe weather. All modes of severe weather are possible including hail, damaging winds and hail. The timeline for the threats is from about 7pm to 1am.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rebuild Fund Started For Faunsdale, Alabama After Storm Damage

The storms of March 30th, 2022 left many places damaged in Alabama. The town of Faunsdale happened to be one of those places and they need help rebuilding. Faunsdale sustained major damage to many building structures during the storm. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Cheif Meteorologist James Spann shared a video from the night of the storms.
FAUNSDALE, AL
Government
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
WYTV.com

Rain with storms likely into the evening

Storms could produce hail, damaging winds and isolated tornado tonight. Gusty winds, 20+mph and mid 40’s this morning with rain showers off and on today. A few thunderstorms possible. High in the mid 50’s. STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT. Showers and thunderstorms tonight, some may be strong to severe....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Town of Carbon Among Hardest Hit by Eastland Complex Wildfires

Residents in Carbon are figuring out their next steps as flames from the Eastland Complex destroyed many homes and damaged property. The Eastland Complex is composed of four different fires managed under one incident, according to Angel Lopez Portillo with the Texas A&M Forest Service. As of midday Friday, the...
CARBON, TX
Tuscaloosa/West Alabama Blood Supply Needs Your Help

This just in, according to Dane Usry, District Manager for American Red Cross Blood Services for Alabama, this is the current update on blood supplies for our region. The American Red Cross is experiencing the most severe blood shortage in the past decade. The number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries is constantly rising – and depleting the nation’s blood inventory. They are working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients but can’t do it alone. We are asking you to roll up your sleeve and be part of the solution.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
City Official Called Out For Lack of Maintenance At Tuscaloosa Airport

A Facebook page is calling out Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox for what is said to be a lack of maintenance at the Tuscaloosa National Airport. "The FAA has told Walt he needs a full-time electrician for the airport. But has he hired one? No." Read a post on the Facebook page Sunshine on City Hall. The page is known for speaking on issues pertaining to the City of Tuscaloosa and its city officials.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Explosion Near Pipeline In Marengo County

The Marengo County Sherriff's Office is respondinjg to multiple calls about an explosion near the TransCo pipeline in Myrtlewood, Marengo County. No injuries have been reported at this time, but we will keep you posted. AL 69 South and Highway 114 going to Myrtlewood is closed at this time. We...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
For All Alabamians That Are Tired Of Severe Weather Threats….

Severe weather threats are nothing new to Alabamians. Is it me, or does it seem like we get a new threat every week?. One thing I can always expect to see on Monday, or close to Friday is a severe weather threat for the current or following week. When will it be enough? Is there someone I can talk to that controls these things? It has to be.
ENVIRONMENT
