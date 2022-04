After a last-minute delay and many long months of planning, acclaimed San Francisco chef Traci Des Jardins will finally debut her first restaurant in Silicon Valley on Thursday, March 24. As Eater SF shared earlier this year, the restaurant takes over a space adjacent to the State Street Market food hall in Los Altos and aims to honor both the history of seasonally and ingredient-driven Mexican cuisine in Northern California as well as Des Jardins’ own roots, which can be traced back to the rice farm where she grew up near Fresno and to Mexico, where her maternal grandparents immigrated from.

