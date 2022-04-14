Susanville Police Looking For Shooting Suspect

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...

