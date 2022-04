There are two targets in putting: the ball and the place where you want it to go. According to my research, you may be looking at the wrong one. Most of the golfers I’ve tested have a higher make percentage when they putt “heads up.” By that, I mean putting while focusing on the far target instead of the ball. Change your routine, not your stroke: Take a final look at the putter behind the ball, move your gaze to the far target (where you want the ball to go) and begin your motion.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO