Rob Key has been announced as the new managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the first appointment of a new era for the governing body.Joe Root was the latest of a series of resignations when he announced his decision to retire as England captain on Friday following a disastrous 12 months of red-ball cricket including a dismal 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.The 31-year-old’s decision expanded a power vacuum at the ECB, with head coach Chris Silverwood, batting coach Graham Thorpe and former managing director of England men’s cricket Ashley Giles losing their jobs over three successive days...

SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO