ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A piece of American aviation history has made its way to the Million Air Airport in Alexandria. The Ford Tri-Motor was a revolutionary piece of American aviation. The model displayed in Alexandria, the Tri-Motor 5-AT, was built in 1928, and thanks to the Experimental Aviation Association and the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton Ohio, the aircraft is still flying around the nation as a showpiece.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 23 DAYS AGO