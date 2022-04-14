Schulz, Pritchard elected to Lawrence Co. 911 Western District

Salem Kiwanis Co-President Doug Falk of Salem was recently elected Kiwanis District 26 Lt. Governor, making him a member of the Ohio National Board. Elected during the quarterly meeting of Kiwanis District 26 at AlaCarte in Canfield on March 2, Falk will now oversee 15 Kiwanis Clubs including Boardman-Youngstown, Canfield-Jackson Milton, Salem, East Liverpool, Steubenville, Hiram, Newton Falls, East Palestine, Warren, Austintown, Liberty Township, Lisbon, Niles, Toronto and Western Reserve-Portage County. His duties will include attending district meetings, sharing the information with local Kiwanis clubs and supporting each of the clubs. Pictured from left are Kiwanis Ohio District Governor Craig Smith, Kiwanis District 26 Lt. Gov. Doug Falk, Key Club Lt. Gov. Andy Wilson, Salem Kiwanis Co-President Debbie Leggett, Salem Key Club President Max Kemats and Key Club Governor Molly Hoppel. (Submitted photo)

SALEM, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO