Greene County, AL

Greene County Hit Hardest During Evening Storms

By dcdc
 3 days ago
The storms that blew through West Alabama on Wednesday evening caused significant damage in Greene County, Alabama. Greene County EMA Director Zac Bolding reports...

Government
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

