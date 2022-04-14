Macey Chamberlin

Sussex Tech made the trip upstate to face off with an undefeated Salesianum baseball team in front of a great crowd at Frawley Stadium. The Ravens were losers of their last three games falling to Cape Henlopen, Delmar, and Indian River before Saturday afternoons game. Salesianum scored first as they were able to score 3 runs in the bottom of ... Read More

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO