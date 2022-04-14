Commentary: Employees want remote work option and flexible hours. Workplaces would be wise to listen

There is a stark gender and generational gap in those who prefer flexible working hours and working from home, according to new research.A YouGov poll of over 2,000 people, commissioned by flexible working provider Flexa, found that less than half of men aged 55 or above strongly cared about hybrid working compared to almost 75 per cent of women aged under 55.“Unfortunately, CEOs and senior leaders are often older men,” said Molly Johnson-Jones, Flexa CEO and co-founder, “which means generational differences risk preventing staff from accessing genuine flexibility at work.”The survey of 2,177 adults in the UK found that 43...
