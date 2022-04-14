ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Driver Slams Into Santa Rosa Coffee Shop In Horrific Early Morning Crash

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPHMZ_0f96PbJ500

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A driver suffered serious injuries early Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Santa Rosa coffee shop.

Santa Rosa police said the driver — 21-year-old Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa — had to be extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately available.

He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the crumpled car into the storefront of the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii shop at 140 Stony Point Road.

The preliminary investigation has determined that Comez was headed westbound on West 9th Street at a high rate of speed. He failed to navigate a curve in the road and drove over a grass berm on the north side of West 9th Street.

Comez’s vehicle continued through the parking lot at which point it struck a tree causing it to careen into the glass storefront.

The collision caused major damage to both the vehicle and the storefront.

Comments / 5

Related
KRON4 News

Man dies while driving wrong way on US 101

(BCN) – A man died in Santa Rosa early Sunday after he collided with another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near the Yolanda Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol first received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway at roughly 1:58 a.m. Officers with the CHP subsequently […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 9 Injured In Rohnert Park Crash Involving Sonoma County Transit Bus, Two Other Vehicles

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — Nine people were injured Wednesday morning after a Sonoma County Transit bus and two other vehicles collided at the intersection of Commerce Blvd and Rohnert Park Expressway. Rohnert Park police said officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the accident at approximately 10:53 a.m. Upon arrival, first responders found three vehicles involved in the collision including the transit bus. (Rohnert Park DPS) Multiple people were injured. Nine people were injured with three being taken to local hospitals. One of the crash victims suffered major injuries. Another had moderate injuries while the others had minor injuries. The remaining six crash victims were treated at the scene or privately transported for evaluation. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Chevy pick-up was driving southbound on Commerce Blvd when he drove through the intersection and collided with a bus and SUV that were stopped on Commerce Blvd waiting to make a left turn onto Rohnert Park Expressway. Police said drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor in the crash. Northbound Commerce Blvd south of Rohnert Park Expressway was closed completely for about an hour while emergency personnel treated the injured and investigated the collision.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Rosa, CA
Accidents
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Highway 92 Reopens in San Mateo County After Fatal Head-On Crash

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A fatal head-on collision between two cars closed State Route 92  in San Mateo County for nearly three hours early Friday evening before all lanes reopened, according to CHP. Hwy 92 fatal crash (CBS) The 511.org Twitter account initially posted about the major injury accident at around 4:48 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred at Highway 92 and Canada Road west of I-280, authorities said. Traffic Collision With Injuries on Eastbound CA-92 West of I-280 N in San Mateo. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) April 8, 2022 Authorities with the California Highway Patrol and San Mateo...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Santa Rosa Coffee Shop#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sonoma County Sheriff Recovers 2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday said deputies found a two-year-old girl Monday hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by her mother. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Shelby Privitt, who doesn’t not have custody, took her daughter, Makenzie Privitt, from the child’s grandmother’s house Monday. The grandmother has custody of the child and the mother is not supposed to be with her, the sheriff’s office said. The two were last seen on foot walking eastbound on Hwy 12 towards the city limits of Santa Rosa. By 4:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that both had been located. “Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe,” the office said in a statement. “A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located.” Additional circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and recovery of the child were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office. (L-R) Shelby Privitt, Makenzie Privitt (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with knowledge of this case was urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Multi-vehicle crash on Watt Avenue leaves 5 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue. In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
WETM

Ithaca man killed in early morning Newfield crash

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for more information after an Ithaca man was killed in an early-morning car accident over the weekend. Joseph Arguello, 49, died from injuries after the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police responded to a vehicle accident on State Route 13 in the Town of Newfield around 1:18 a.m. on March 19. According to the crash report, deputies found an empty white Volkswagen off the road and a blue Toyota with severe damage. Arguello was trapped inside the Toyota, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
NEWFIELD, NY
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy