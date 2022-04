CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician gunned downed on the city's Southwest Side spoke out Monday, only to CBS 2. They told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey they refuse to let their son's death to be just one more example of the senseless violence plaguing the city. Most people knew Ryan Arliskas by the nickname "Tygercat." He was an incredibly talented drummer and a loving big brother, and his family tells me they won't stop until they get answers about the shooting that killed him. Arliskas, a native of Crystal Lake, kept his own beat....

