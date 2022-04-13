ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Scoop - Wednesday April 13, 2022

By Doug Samuels
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOC TRACKER - DC TRACKER. QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!. Black Hills State (D-II - SD): Black Hills State has an immediate opening for a full-time secondary coach....

CBS Sports

Alabama spring game 2022: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, date, storylines to watch

Alabama will enter the 2022 college football season as one of the favorites to win the national title, this despite coming up on the short end against Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, there are a few major questions left to be resolved in spring practice that should be on display in the A-Day spring game on Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners make top 5 for 2023 4-star OL Harris Sewell

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to vie for some of the top prospects in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Oklahoma has received several projections for 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Missouri, Cayden Green. Now Oklahoma’s getting good news from the Lone Star State as fellow 2023 offensive lineman Harris Sewell included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top five schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Ann Arbor News

Reserve Michigan DB enters NCAA transfer portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The first post-spring departure appears imminent for the Michigan football program. Defensive back Jordan Morant, who appeared in eight games during his two seasons in Ann Arbor, entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal this week, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive on Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WAVY News 10

Clarence Rupert, a state champion at Maury, played key role in Saint Peters’ improbable tournament run

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Like every other sports fan who witnessed Saint Peters University’s incredible run in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Clarence Rupert is “still in shock.” “The whole run was amazing,” said Rupert, who scored 11 points in the Peacocks’ 67-64 win over Purdue. Saint Peters became the first 15-seed in NCAA Tournament history to […]
NORFOLK, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Year-by-year salaries of Texas head football coaches since 2012

College football coaching salaries have skyrocketed in recent years as the arms race among top programs has become more and more competitive. Interestingly, however, the Texas Longhorns haven’t followed that trend. From Mack Brown to Charlie Strong to Tom Herman to Steve Sarkisian, Texas has maintained a relatively steady level of compensation for its head football coaches over the past 10 years.
TEXAS STATE
AthlonSports.com

New Jersey Generals vs. Birmingham Stallions Prediction and Preview (USFL Football)

On Saturday night, the latest rendition of the USFL will return to action after a 37-year absence in front of a national television audience. The New Jersey Generals will battle it out against the hometown Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. The USFL will play all its games in Birmingham as the league looks to establish itself financially with the backing of FOX, which has put up $200 million to jump-start the league.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WausauPilot

Preview capsules for the first round of the NBA playoffs

No. 1 MIAMI HEAT (53-29) vs. No. 8 ATLANTA HAWKS (43-39) Season series: Heat, 3-1. Story line: Miami went out and added Kyle Lowry to the mix last summer, pairing him with Jimmy Butler and an array of shooters with an eye on contending for a title. So far, so good, but the Heat season won’t be measured by anything that happened in the regular season. Atlanta already has won a pair of Game 7-type games, topping Charlotte and then winning at Cleveland in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed. Clint Capela’s knee injury is going to be a major question for the Hawks, who have also been without John Collins. The Hawks have won 19 of their last 28 games so they should be brimming with confidence. The Heat have been resting for a week, a fortunate time for them since they were without center Bam Adebayo while he was in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA

