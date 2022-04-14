ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Today in History: 7 historical events on April 14

By Hollie Lewis
 3 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — History provides a clear illustration of how society, technology and government works locally, nationally and globally. Discover what happened on this day in History.

1775 – First American abolition society founded in Philadelphia

The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage is the first American society dedicated to the cause of abolition . The society changes its name to the Pennsylvania Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery and the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage in 1784.

1865 – Lincoln Shot Dead at Ford’s Theatre

Actor John Wilkes Booth entered the presidential box at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and shot President Abraham Lincoln . The president was examined by a doctor in the audience and then taken to the Petersen House where he died early the next morning.

1898 – Harold Stephen Black born

Black was an American electrical engineer who discovered and developed the negative-feedback principle, which has found widespread applications in electronics .

1912 – R.M.S. Titanic struck an iceberg

The R.M.S. Titanic struck an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland and sank to the bottom of the sea early the next morning, taking the lives of over 1,500 people.

1935 – Dust Bowl ravages the U.S. midwest

A wall of blowing sand and dust started in the Oklahoma Panhandle and spread east. As many as three million tons of topsoil are estimated to have blown off the Great Plains.

1981 – Space Shuttle, Columbia 1, returns to Earth

STS-1 Commander John W. Young and Pilot Robert L. Crippen brought space shuttle Columbia back to Earth. During their last day in space, they completed a few more tests of the world’s first reusable spacecraft before closing Columbia’s payload bay doors.

2003 – End of the Human Genome Project

The Human Genome Project was an inward voyage of discovery led by an international team of researchers looking to sequence and map all of the genes, together known as the genome, of members of our species.

Woman who sat on mother in prayer indicted for manslaughter

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman arrested by Burkburnett police in February for allegedly sitting on her mother until she suffocated has now been indicted for manslaughter. According to an obituary from November 2021, the deceased woman, Gloria Farmer, was the mother of the suspect, Gloria Jordan, and that Jordan was a pastor. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Oldest Iowa Park church closing its doors

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A church that’s almost as old as the city of Iowa Park itself, First Christian Church, is closing its doors after more than 130 years in the heart of Iowa Park. But the church’s board thinks they found a perfect way to keep this historic building part of the city. At […]
IOWA PARK, TX
