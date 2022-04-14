ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

David Cronenberg Returns With the ‘Crimes of the Future’ Trailer

By Matt Singer
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been eight years since David Cronenberg’s last movie — 2014’s Maps to the Stars — and far longer since he made a truly Cronenbergian film full of his trademarks like body horror and strange and disturbing sexuality. But his latest, Crimes of the Future, is almost here, and you do...

highway989.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
David Cronenberg
Person
Lea Seydoux
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Shares “Most Disturbing” Part of Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident For Him: “It Was the Yelling of Obscenities”

Jay Leno has weighed in on the incident at last month’s Academy Awards, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who is known to have alopecia. The comedian and former Tonight Show host, 71, called Smith a “good guy,” while explaining the most troubling part of the whole ordeal for him.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit'SNL' Addresses Will Smith's 10-Year Oscars Ban: "Is That a Punishment?"Too...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Mike Epps Returns To The Stage For The ‘Indiana Mike’ Trailer

Mike Epps may be preparing for a role in Sanaa Lathan’s upcoming film, On The Come Up, but he will always make time to return to the stage. In the newly released trailer from Netflix, Epps tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, social media trends, relationships and more in his latest comedy special.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
ComicBook

One Piece Teases Dark Future With Ominous Trailer

While One Piece doesn't have a panel planned for this weekend's Anime Japan, it still has plans of its own and is set to unearth some major announcements on March 28th. While the details of this upcoming event are few and far between, the staff behind the series have shared a new trailer that hints that all might not be well in the house of Luffy as the War For Wano Arc has put Monkey in quite the tough situation during his fight with Kaido.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Of The Future#Film Star#Cronenbergian
GamesRadar+

Sengoku Dynasty gets a stylish CGI trailer at the Future Games Show

Get a glimpse of the story you'll discover in the brand new CGI story trailer for Sengoku Dynasty that just dropped at the Future Games Show. Arriving later this year, Sengoku Dynasty is a game where you'll aim to rise from peasant to become a leader, craftsman, warrior, or spiritual master by building and growing your village into cities, and eventually a kingdom.
VIDEO GAMES
Highway 98.9

First Official David Bowie Movie Could Premiere Next Month

The first David Bowie movie to be officially sanctioned by his estate could premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. Variety reported that Moonage Daydream – first revealed last year – would be streamed on HBO in early 2023 after writer and director Brett Morgen completed work five years after he started. No theatrical release information was announced.
MOVIES
Highway 98.9

Throwback Pictures From Geek’d Con 2016

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 already include Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge, along with legendary actor Clint Howard,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

David Dastmalchian Confirms He Won't Be Returning for Ant-Man 3

David Dastmalchian Confirms He Won't Be Returning for Ant-Man 3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the highly-anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe slated for 2023. The film will reunite Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily's The Wasp after their recent involvement in the Avengers: Endgame. While details about the film remain undisclosed aside from the release date, fans wondered if Scott Lang's hilarious crew will also be back for the third Ant-Man film.
MOVIES
Highway 98.9

‘Top Gun 2’ Shot More Footage Than All 3 ‘Lord of the Rings’ Combined

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski recently revealed that the crew filmed 800 hours of footage when making the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun. The original film stars Tom Cruise as Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a hotshot naval aviator who is given the chance to train at the US Navy's Fighter Weapons School. Cruise will reprise his role for the sequel, alongside Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.
MOVIES
Highway 98.9

Rush, ‘Moving Pictures (40th Anniversary Edition)': Album Review

For rabid prog-rock fans, no archival oddity is worth leaving in the dust. The bad news: Rush have always been a tidy bunch, never accumulating much of a scrap pile. “There’s nothing there. There’s nothing left," Geddy Lee told Rolling Stone in 2021, confirming the trio's lack of leftovers. "There might be half-finished demos somewhere where we got halfway through and went, ‘Oh, this song sucks.’ And it never got made.”
MUSIC
Highway 98.9

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the famously ribald comedian and actor with one of the most recognizable voices in entertainment, has died at the age of 67. The Gottfried family confirmed the star’s death on social media. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” they wrote. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”
CELEBRITIES
Highway 98.9

How Gilbert Gottfried Thrived During ‘SNL”s Worst Season

Gilbert Gottfried’s tenure on Saturday Night Live might be a brief and oft-forgotten footnote in the venerable sketch comedy show’s history. But, as befits a singular performer like Gottfried, that footnote packs a wallop. Gottfried, who died unexpectedly at age 67 on April 12 from complications related to...
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Dakota Fanning’s Sheer Lace Slip Dress Is Basically a Nightgown

Dakota Fanning's take on the sheer dress trend is exactly what you’d expect from the actor: It’s feminine but not frilly, sexy but not scandalous. And yep, there are bows. The actor showed off the look at the premiere of Showtime’s The First Lady on April 14, arriving alongside costars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, all of whom play different first ladies throughout the decades. With the help of stylist Samantha McMillen, who also works with Fanning’s younger sister Elle, Dakota chose a Rodarte black silk slip dress with a sheer lace cutout angling from the bust to the hip. To keep the look playful, she wore tiny black bows in her hair and accessorized with a chunky Beladora choker. She finished off the look with simple black heels and a flushed, natural makeup.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
TV SERIES
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy