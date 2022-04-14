Josh Donaldson on Learning to Play Free

Kenley Jansen got an easy save in the Atlanta Braves’ 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday, but his appearance still had some rockiness to it. Jansen was prevented from taking a full amount of warmup pitches prior to pitching the bottom of the ninth. Umpire Bill Miller allowed Jansen three warmup pitches before stepping in to force the inning to begin.
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Logan and Raja discuss the most interesting aspects of the play-in games thus far, including the Spurs’ future (6:00) and the Timberwolves’ postgame celebration (15:00). Then, they preview the final play-in games (34:00) before sharing their closing thoughts on the second season of Bridgerton (37:00). Hosts: Logan Murdock...
Trae Young didn’t look off, per se. The All-Star point guard was still flashing his customary playmaking precision early in Friday’s play-in tournament finale against the Cavaliers. A timely hit-ahead feed to a streaking teammate there, a perfectly weighted bounce pass slipped between two defenders to a rolling big man there. When it came to the big stuff, though—the more obvious ways in which Trae typically torches defenses—he was coming up short.
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
