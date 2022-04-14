ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

Supply Chain Disruption Sucks Wind From Bed Bath & Beyond Recovery

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) had a horrible quarter impacted by supply chain disruptions that have its inventory in transit or sitting in port. As bad as the news is for Bed Bath & Beyond investors the repercussion for the market is much more severe. If the situation develops into a trend and there is no reason to think it won’t, results from a broad array of sectors could come in well below forecast. We’re not sure how conditions are in all parts of the US but store shelves around our neck of the woods have more gaps than ever.

"Macroeconomic factors, such as the disruption of the global supply chain, the Omicron variant, as well as the geopolitical turbulence weighing on consumer confidence, have uncovered more vulnerabilities than we could have foreseen at this stage of our transformation, as we completely rebuild the foundation of our business,” says CEO Mark Tritton.

Bed Bath And Beyond Gets Dunked In Q1

Bed Bath And Beyond was expected to post a large decline in YOY revenue due to factors that include tough comps, no stimulus tailwind, and store closures as a result of the turnaround plan. The bad news is the $2.05 billion in revenue is down 21.8% from last year and missed the consensus by 150 basis points. The decline is driven by a 12% reduction in comp sales versus the expected 8.5% and an 18% shortfall in eCommerce sales.

"The lack of available inventory to sell proved to be a continuing impediment to sales through the remainder of the fourth quarter and into the early part of fiscal 2022 …  We estimate an impact of approximately $175 million to our fourth-quarter sales, or a high-single-digit deficit, as a result of a lack of in-stock availability in our Bed Bath banner. Positive product-related margin expansion associated with our Owned Brands, pricing, and promo optimization were offset by escalating supply chain costs. "

Moving on to the income, the company reported a 400 basis point contraction in the gross margin that was at least offset by an improvement in SG&A expense. The bad news is the company incurred a net loss for the quarter that resulted in adjusted earnings of -$0.92 or $0.95 weaker than the Marketbeat.com consensus. The good news is the loss is due to special items related to restructuring and turnaround and will not be recurring. The bad news is the company was unable to give more than optimistic guidance and it is one fraught with risk. Full-year results are expected to show YOY improvement due to the expected supply chain improvement in the back half of 2022. The back half of F2022 is a long way away.

The Technical Outlook: BBBY Slips And May Not Be Able To Get Up

Shares of BBBY fell more than 10% on the Q4 news but buyers were there to meet the fall. The bad news is that buying may be more because of short-covering than real buying so the rebound is not likely to last. In our view, price action may rebound to the short-term moving average near $20.50 but we do not expect to see it move much higher. While there is a positive outlook for the back half of the year, Bed Bath & Beyond needs to get through two-quarters of the first half and we think they will be tough quarters indeed. The supply chain may catch up, but just in time for inflation to curb demand. If the shorts get active again, this stock could retest the recent low near $12.50 or lower.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lh7Ig_0f96EAzb00

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bed Bath & Beyond Kicked Off Its Biggest Home Sale of the Year — Here Are 5 Deals You Can’t Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to home essentials, you already know Bed Bath and Beyond is your one-stop shop to spruce up any room in your space. But when it comes to home sales, there are few savings events quite as incredible as the retailer’s big home event, a site-wide sale that slashes prices on everything from curtains to comforters and candles to chandeliers up to 25 percent off.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Inflation#Stimulus#Price Action#Gross Margin#Omicron#Ecommerce
PopSugar

Everything You Need From Bed Bath & Beyond's Major Home Sale

There's no time like spring to refresh your home with fresh linens, new kitchen tools, and decor accents — especially because Bed Bath & Beyond is holding the Big Home Event right this minute. As the name suggests, this sale is H-U-G-E, offering lower prices on everything from curtains to hair tools to small appliances.
HOME & GARDEN
Benzinga

Here's Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading higher after the company reported a cooperation agreement with Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures. Ryan Cohen and RC Ventures LLC are the beneficial owners of approximately 9.8% of the company's outstanding shares. In conjunction with the cooperation agreement, Bed Bath &...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
FOXBusiness

Stocks, nat gas rise, Bed Bath & Beyond activist win

U.S. stocks moved marginally higher on Friday after the European Union and the United States unveiled a deal to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas to help reduce dependency on Russia. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34719.61 +11.67 +0.03%. SP500 S&P 500 4516.62...
STOCKS
The Staten Island Advance

Can struggling Bed Bath & Beyond make a comeback?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Sometime during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Bed Bath & Beyond changed. Reducing the number of products it carried in-store and shifting its focus to a collection of small private-label brands, the corporation, best known for its deal-driven, never-expiring direct mail coupon program, suddenly started to struggle -- even as the entire world redecorated their home and purchased tons of new kitchen gadgets and appliances. Many stores closed as a result – including the Tottenville location -- and supply chain issues around holiday time proved damaging.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Bed, Bath & Beyond, Nio, Honest Company and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Cannabis stocks – Shares of marijuana producers are extending a Thursday rally in the premarket, following an industry publication's report that the House will vote for a second time next week to legalize cannabis at the federal level. The House passed such a bill in 2020, but the Senate did not follow suit. Tilray (TLRY) surged 14.1% in the premarket, Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumped 10.2%, Sundial Growers (SNDL) soared 12% and Canopy Growth (CGC) rallied 9.6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
marthastewart.com

Bed, Bath & Beyond's "Big Home Sale" Features Up to 25% Off Everyday Essentials—Shop Our Top Picks Here

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you love to relax in your bed or enjoy the fresh air in your backyard in your free time, outfitting every corner of your home with the essentials that encourage you to unwind is key. During Bed, Bath & Beyond ″Big Home Event,″ you can save big on bedding, rugs, furniture, and more—must-have home essentials are on sale for up to 25% off right now. Want to upgrade your bedding? The Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen 625-Thread-Count King Sheet Set in Bright White ($120, originally $160, bedbathbeyond.com) is exactly what you need. If you need to boost organization, consider the Forest Gate Wheatland Industrial Open Shelving Bench Hall Tree Coat Rack ($202.99, originally $289.99, bedbathbeyond.com), which is guaranteed to streamline your entryway.
SHOPPING
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy