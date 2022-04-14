ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Email Protection for WordPress Helps Keep Your Customer's Emails Safe

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IP9Wj_0f96E0Fa00

Data privacy is everything in the modern age of cybercrime and data crawling snoops. But it's about more than cybersecurity to protect your business data and income. Entrepreneurs have a responsibility to protect their customers' data from theft or irresponsible use. That's why something like the Email Protection WordPress Plugin is so valuable for businesses that use WordPress.

This intuitive plugin protects the email addresses displaying on your website from detection and grabbing by web crawlers. Many data miners will employ programs to simply crawl the web and add any email address available to lists for resale. Email Protection doesn't allow that, ensuring that the only people who can see the email addresses associated with your site are the people intended to see them.

Setting it up is easy. In just a few clicks, you can install and configure Email Protection for automatic protection of any email addresses on your site without any coding or design skills necessary. The plugin ensures there are no email addresses in the source code of your web pages and allows you to customize your protection by selecting the font, size, and color for displaying protected email addresses. Email Protection lets you create shortcodes with configurable options and insert protected emails into your website as quickly as possible, and even lets you export and import your settings and saved shortcodes so you can quickly move customizations between websites. It also offers custom CSS support for your specific website and dynamic content support.

Protect the email addresses associated with your website or websites. A lifetime subscription to the Email Protection WordPress Plugin for one website is on sale for 73 percent off $37 at $9.99. Get it for ten websites for 79 percent off $97 at just $19.99, or for unlimited websites for 79 percent off $197 at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

