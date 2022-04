The desk in the home workspace should be invested in the same way a bedroom should be invested in — you’ll be in that workspace for as many hours as you will your bed. A number of factors are considered when choosing what sort of desk you’ll build a home workspace around — square footage, need for storage, durability and looks — and the mountain of options out there hold an answer for virtually any living situation. The trouble is finding that answer. We explore the best in as many varieties as we can in our guide to the best desks you can find online in 2022.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 26 DAYS AGO