After rushing across the Pacific ocean for 18 days to avoid getting captured, the Fiji police seized the $350 million superyacht Amadea of sanctioned oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. So luxurious is the vessel that the ceiling of the owner’s cabin recreates the night sky using 2,000 fiber-optic cables.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago, the $350 million superyacht Amadea belonging to one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs, was sailing at full speed towards Australia. The elegant Amadea is owned by Suleiman Kerimov, a sanctioned Russian billionaire, and was voyaging towards Australia to avoid seizure at all costs. Unfortunately, when the going gets...

