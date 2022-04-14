After rushing across the Pacific ocean for 18 days to avoid getting captured, the Fiji police seized the $350 million superyacht Amadea of sanctioned oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. So luxurious is the vessel that the ceiling of the owner’s cabin recreates the night sky using 2,000 fiber-optic cables.
