Mary J. Blige To Be Honored At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The “iHeart Radio Music Awards” are on Fox on Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch on FuboTV (offers free trial) or Hulu + Live TV (free trial). The show, hosted by LL Cool J, will take place at The Shrine in Los Angeles, and it honors the most popular artists of the year. Artists receiving multiple nominations this year include Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Giveon, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, The Kid LAROI, SZA, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Måneskin, Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Billie Eilish, BTS, Tate McRae, Ariana Grande, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd, Five Finger Death Punch, Cardi B, AJR, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, The Pretty Reckless, All Time Low, twenty one pilots, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Pop Smoke, Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa.
Comments / 0