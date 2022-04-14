Mary J. Blige To Be Honored At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The Grammy winner, who was previously a stepmom to her ex-husband’s three children, gets candid about not starting a family of her own. With her recent performances for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest, Mary J. Blige has very little free time on her hands. The Grammy winner recently revealed her hectic schedule and lack of free time is one of the reasons she isn’t looking to start a family anytime soon. “I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do,” the 51-year-old singer told E! Daily Pop. “I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time.”

