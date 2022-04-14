ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o078T_0f969LqA00

(NEXSTAR) — The Easter bunny will have the light of a full moon to hop by on Saturday as the Pink Moon rises on April 16.

This month’s full moon goes by many names, according to NASA . Native Americans named it the Pink Moon after the herb moss pink — one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring, found throughout the eastern U.S. Herb moss pink itself goes by several names — creeping phlox, moss phlox and mountain phlox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb4c9_0f969LqA00
Holidaymakers view Moss Phlox flowers in full bloom at Hitsujiyama Park in Chichibu, suburban Tokyo on May 5, 2010. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Other names for the moon include nods to its springtime rise: the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

Your guide to the 10 best meteor showers of 2022

April’s full moon also has names with religious roots, such as the Pesach or Passover Moon, because Passover begins at sundown the day before, and the Paschal Moon, “from which the date of Easter is calculated,” NASA explains.

“The date of Easter is determined by the moon. Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox,” Kim Mandelkow, director of the Office for Worship with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, told Nexstar . Saturday’s full moon fits the bill.

When is Easter and why is it always on a different Sunday?

Saturday morning, as twilight begins, NASA says four planets will be visible above the east-southeastern horizon: Mars, Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Last year’s Pink Moon was the biggest and brightest of 2021, causing astronomers to dub it a “supermoon.” To reach supermoon status, the moon must be within 90% of perigee , or at one of the closest points to Earth we see.

The next full moon, the Flower Moon, will rise on May 15. Skywatchers will have an extra surprise that day as well — a total lunar eclipse .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Pink Moon#Easter Bunny#Nexstar#Native Americans#Getty#Pesach#The Office For Worship
WHSV

Quiet first full week of spring up in the sky

(WHSV) - The spring equinox was Sunday as the days turn longer than the nights again! It’s a quiet week up in the sky with only the Third Quarter Moon this week. We will be gaining 18 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, March 28th, we’ll have 12 hours and 29 minutes of daylight and 11 hours and 31 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 7:17 am to 7:06 am while sunset moves from 7:28 pm to 7:35 pm.
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Repository

Sky Shorts: Nature's calendar, compass and clock in the night sky

Step out on the next clear spring night and face north. There is no doubt you will spot our most familiar pattern, the Big Dipper. As we head through spring, you will notice the Big Dipper pattern climbing higher and higher each night. People long ago would say that it was pouring water out of the cup like the spring rains. It was the rainy season, the time to plant. Our ancestors would continue to watch this pattern throughout the year.
ASTRONOMY
News 8 WROC

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers

After reviewing the mounting body of research on how the immune system shifts over time following each dose, it is clear that another booster for vulnerable populations has meaningful benefit with very little risk.The FDA’s authorization provides the option of a second booster shot for vulnerable populations, but the agency stopped short of making it a broad recommendation.
HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Why is Easter never on the same Sunday?

(NEXSTAR) – Have you ever noticed that Easter never seems to fall on the same day? Christmas is always Dec. 25, Independence Day is always July 4, Mother’s Day is the second Sunday of May. But you’ll always have to check the calendar for Easter. Why? If you aren’t familiar, Easter is a Christian festivity […]
RELIGION
News 8 WROC

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

(AP) – Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico. The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site “I […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 8 WROC

New abortion law takes effect

(WDVM) — Kentucky’s new abortion law has forced the state’s last, two remaining abortion clinics to shut down. The law, which was passed on Wednesday, went into effect the same evening, thanks to an ‘Emergency Provision’ that was added to the bill by Republican lawmakers. The legislation bans abortions after 15 weeks and requires clinics […]
KENTUCKY STATE
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy