There is no denying the fact that J.K. Simmons is one of the greatest actors alive today and there’s a case to made for him being one of the best of all time (as well as the busiest). With iconic performances in movies like Whiplash, Being the Ricardos, and the best Spider-Man movies, it’s safe to say his face (like his voice) is instantly recognizable and has the ability to draw you in. And then there are shows like Oz, where he managed to make one of the most detestable characters of all time into one of the most interesting.

