Elon Musk won’t stop until he turns Twitter into the social network he wants it to be — unless, that is, he gives up and walks away. The Tesla CEO rejected a board seat after acquiring a sizable stake in the company because, as it turns out, he wants to buy the whole damn thing, unless he changes his mind once again. If that sounds unclear, then you’ve got the best handle on the Twitter situation you possibly can.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO