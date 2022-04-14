ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ghana cocoa output to slide 31% in 2021/22 due to 'catastrophic' conditions

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

ABIDJAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to fall by at least 31% in 2021/22 from the season before, industry sources said on Thursday, due to growing conditions described by one exporter as “catastrophic”.

Ghana is the world’s second biggest cocoa producer after its neighbour Ivory Coast. Its output exceeded one million tonnes for the first time last season.

The yearly Harmattan wind blowing from across the Sahara was particularly harsh this year and added to a period of severe drought, stunting the growth of cocoa pods, exporters, pod counters and sources at industry regulator COCOBOD told Reuters.

“We all agree on one thing. Ghana’s total production will not exceed 710,000-720,000 tonnes this year, mainly because of a climate that has been catastrophic for cocoa,” said the director of a European export company.

Six exporters based in Ghana and four pod counters who track the growth on farms across the country gave similar figures.

A source at COCOBOD said he did not expect output to exceed 725,000 tonnes, which would be a 31% drop from last season and the smallest crop in at least three years.

“For the moment this is what we expect, but it could go up or down depending on the size of the mid-crop,” said the COCOBOD source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ghana’s mid-crop harvest begins in June. Last year the mid-crop was strong and reached about 250,000 tonnes. This year it is expected to reach between 70,000 and 80,000 tonnes, depending on the weather, said a source at COCOBOD.

“I believe 80,000 tonnes will be the maximum if all goes well. If the drought continues, it will be much less than that,” said a pod counter who visited Ghana in early April. (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Kazakhstan's TCO oil venture cuts output due to Russian port work

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's largest oil venture Tengizchevroil (TCO) is lowering output following unscheduled repair works at an export terminal at the Russian port of Novorossisk on the Black Sea coast, TCO operator Chevron (CVX.N) said on Friday. read more. "Due to unscheduled repair works at the Caspian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Gazprom says it continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

April 17 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday in line with requests from European consumers, it said in a statement. Requests stood at 57 million cubic metres for April 17, it said. Reporting by Reuters. Our Standards: The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Libya's National Oil declares force majeure at Elephant field

TRIPOLI, April 17 (Reuters) - Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) declared on Sunday force majeure on oil production from the Elephant oil field, also known as El Feel. The state-owned oil company said in a statement that a group of people, which it did not identify, had entered the facilities the previous day and prevented employees from working. (Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa#Ivory Coast#Sahara#Abidjan#Cocobod#European#Reac
freightwaves.com

Get ready for the next supply chain shockwave

Concern is growing that the spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns in China will have massive downstream effects for global supply chains that could dwarf previous disruptions since the start of the pandemic. Last May, the huge Yantian container terminal at the Port of Shenzhen throttled down to 30%...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Biak region in Indonesia

April 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Biak region in Indonesia on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 5 km (3.11 miles), EMSC said. Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman. Our Standards: The...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

India's minister for minorities rejects claims of rising bigotry:report

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Indians have the freedom to practice their faith and there is no growing intolerance between religious communities, the country’s minority affairs minister said in an interview published on Sunday amid spurts of religious riots in various parts of the country. Religious clashes broke out...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Fuel ship sinks off Tunisia, threatening environmental disaster

TUNIS, April 16 (Reuters) - Tunisian authorities intensified efforts on Saturday to avoid an environmental disaster after a merchant fuel ship carrying one thousand tons of fuel sank off the coast of Gabes on Friday, two security sources told Reuters. The Tunisian navy had rescued all seven crew members from...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

India return on mind, Karthik continues to sizzle for Bangalore

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Dinesh Karthik will turn 37 in June but he still harbours hopes of fulfilling his "bigger goal" of playing for India again, the wicketkeeper said after setting up an Indian Premier League win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a blistering knock. Karthik paced his...
SPORTS
Reuters

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Vanuatu – EMSC

April 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the Vanuatu region on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake had a depth of 200 km (124.27 miles), the EMSC said. (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

Coinbase (COIN) , the most popular crypto exchange in the United States, has big ambitions. These ambitions focus on conquering new countries, which would allow the crypto exchange to expand its audience and also increase its revenues and profits at a time when crypto trading volumes are slowing in the United States.
MARKETS
Reuters

Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Britain's Rwanda asylum plan

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - The Archbishop of Canterbury has condemned a British plan to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda, saying the policy did not stand "the judgment of God". Delivering a sermon on Easter Sunday at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby...
POLITICS
Reuters

Dozens still missing as South Africa floods death toll rises to 443

ETHEKWINI, South Africa, April 17 (Reuters) - Rescuers searched for dozens of people still missing in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province on Sunday after heavy rains in recent days triggered floods and mudslides that have killed more than 440 people. The floods have left thousands homeless, knocked out power and...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy