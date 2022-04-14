A Conversation With Kaitlin Butts

Dakota Fanning's take on the sheer dress trend is exactly what you’d expect from the actor: It’s feminine but not frilly, sexy but not scandalous. And yep, there are bows. The actor showed off the look at the premiere of Showtime’s The First Lady on April 14, arriving alongside costars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson, all of whom play different first ladies throughout the decades. With the help of stylist Samantha McMillen, who also works with Fanning’s younger sister Elle, Dakota chose a Rodarte black silk slip dress with a sheer lace cutout angling from the bust to the hip. To keep the look playful, she wore tiny black bows in her hair and accessorized with a chunky Beladora choker. She finished off the look with simple black heels and a flushed, natural makeup.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO