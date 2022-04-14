ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby, KS

Lady Cougars split double header at Colby

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago

The Barton Lady Cougar softball team traveled west Wednesday for a Jayhawk Conference double header with Colby and came back with a...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Rodgers walk-off single lifts Barton to doubleheader sweep of Seward

The Barton Community College baseball team rode an Alex Rodgers 12th inning walk-off single Saturday to complete a doubleheader sweep of Seward County Community College at Lawson-Biggs Field. The Cougars got a six solid frames from starter Owen Reynolds in the opener earning a 6-2 victory before the 4-3 walk-off in the nightcap sealed the weekend series victory.
SEWARD, KS
Great Bend Post

Panthers and Buffs trade 1-run victories

Great Bend and Garden City battled to a pair of one run victories Friday at the Great Bend Sports Complex. The Panthers took game one 5-4 before Garden City returned the favor with a 4-3 victory in game two. Great Bend is now 6-3 on the season heading into Tuesday’s...
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barton County, KS
Colby, KS
Sports
Barton County, KS
Sports
City
Colby, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Great Bend Post

Royals' finale with Tigers postponed; DH on July 11

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Today’s 1:10 p.m. CT game between the Royals and Tigers at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed and will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, July 11. Game 1 of that doubleheader will start at 1:10 p.m. CT, and Game 2 (the originally scheduled game) will follow at 7:10 p.m. CT. Both games of the split doubleheader will be 9-inning regulation games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy