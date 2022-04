High winds in Driggs, Idaho Monday night blew over the screen at the Spud Drive In theater. The Iconic drive in has been entertaining the public from the site since 1953 and is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places. On Site Manager Jedd Mumm says he had been checking something outside his house on the back of the property between 8:30 and 10:00 pm and looked toward the screen to find it no longer standing.

DRIGGS, ID ・ 11 DAYS AGO