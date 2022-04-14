ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

 3 days ago
Town moves ahead

on manager search

FAIRMONT — A consensus was reached Tuesday during a special meeting on the search for a new town manager, according to the town’s clerk and finance director.

Fairmont commissioners met Tuesday to discuss the search for a new town manager after receiving notification on April 6 of Town Manager Hank Raper’s intention to resign. The board went into closed session, but no official action was taken, according to Jenny Larson, the town’s clerk and Finance director.

Larson said the board did come to a consensus about working with the Lumber River Council of Governments to find a new town manager at the meeting. No formal vote was taken on the matter.

Man arrested

for robbery

RED SPRINGS — A Shannon man was arrested Monday in connection to the March 31 armed robbery of a pawn shop here.

James Allen Miller was charged with one felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery, two misdemeanor counts of assault by pointing a gun and two misdemeanor counts of communicating threats, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

Miller was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $440,000 secured bond.

Town will seek

water, sewer funds

ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners agreed to halt the application proceedings for a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to help fund water and sewer improvements and to instead focus on applying for a N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Grant that could fund 100% of the project.

The decision was made in the unanimous approval of a series resolutions needed to give LKC & Associates of Aberdeen the green light to move forward with the application process.

Town Clerk David Townsend learned that Rowland was eligible for the grant because the town is classified as a “distressed unit.”

Rotarians present

Clinton clock idea

CLINTON — The Sampson-Clinton Rotary Club and the Clinton Rotary Club are joining together for a beautification project that is expected to bring in a new feature to downtown — a bicentennial clock.

Dempsey Craig came forward before the City Council last Tuesday to share details of the proposed project.

“I think we have come up with a good project, and we have been working on it for several months,” said Craig.

The Council was presented with a packet with further details.

