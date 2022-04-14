ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

We should make common courtesy more common

By Dwayne Yancey
cardinalnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few weeks after last November’s election, I started to hear something unexpected from some Democrats: They kind of liked our new Republican governor. Glenn Youngkin was said to be quite the schmoozer and, as a newcomer to politics, seemed to be going out of his way to get to...

cardinalnews.org

Comments / 0

Virginia Mercury

A tough choice ahead for the secretary of the commonwealth on the Mattaponi tribe’s future

One thing any politician hates is a no-win situation, one in which he or she has to decide between two opposing groups and, no matter what you decide, somebody’s going to be pissed off. Virginia’s secretary of the commonwealth, Kay Coles James, seems to have such a decision in her future. Kay James has been […] The post A tough choice ahead for the secretary of the commonwealth on the Mattaponi tribe’s future appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MATTAPONI, VA
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Cowboys for Trump founder says he will ride a horse to first day of Capitol riot trial

An elected official from New Mexico has vowed to ride a horse to court on Monday for his trial on charges that he illegally entered the US Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.That's not the only unusual feature of the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, whose trial in Washington, DC, will be the second among the hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the 6 January 2021 siege.Mr Griffin is one of the few riot defendants who isn't accused of entering the Capitol or...
ADVOCACY
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Can Force Vaccines on Contractors, DOJ Tells 11th Circuit

The U.S. government told a federal appeals court Friday that the president has the power to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine for federal contractors to help businesses run more efficiently as they deal with the virus and its effect on workers. The Justice Department pushed the U.S. Court of Appeals for...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
POLITICO

Opinion | The Jan. 6 Committee Can Make a Difference: Simply by Revealing What It’s Found

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. As the House’s Jan. 6 select committee moves into its final stages, political and legal observers have been debating with increasing intensity the potential use of a once esoteric legal tool — in particular, whether the committee should provide a “criminal referral” to the Justice Department concerning the conduct of former President Donald Trump. The debate has been percolating ever since Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, began publicly discussing last December the possibility that Trump had committed criminal misconduct by attempting to prevent Congress’ certification of the electoral vote count. And it’s gotten only more intense after the New York Times reported on Sunday that the committee’s leaders “have grown divided over whether to make a criminal referral” despite the fact “they have concluded that they have enough evidence to do so.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Administration to Tackle Racial Disparities in Home Values (1)

When Jacquelyn and Cassius Priestly prepared for an appraisal of their home, they knew that they wouldn’t be able to “whitewash” it by taking down any pictures of themselves or other African-American family members — because they lived in Prince George’s County, Maryland, which is predominantly Black. But such “whitewashing” is what many Black homeowners resort to, because of an understanding that any signifiers of Black ownership could lead to an undervaluation of the property by appraisers.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Tri-City Herald

This isn’t why I came to the U.S. Free us from the tyranny of Inslee’s emergency powers

It’s time to remove Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s emergency powers. The freedom to make personal choices beckons the world’s downtrodden masses, who come to America and add vibrancy to our great patchwork of rich cultures. Often escaping demagoguery masquerading as temporary emergency powers, they add brilliance to our shining Tacoma city upon a hill — Yakima Hill, Fern Hill, Prospect Hill. I hope I glow a bit myself, after emigrating from Europe.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland lawmakers pass sweeping climate legislation, wave of environmental bills

After two years of frustration, Maryland environmental advocates have much to celebrate after the conclusion earlier this week of what one called a “landmark” General Assembly session in Annapolis. Over the course of 90 days, lawmakers enacted sweeping climate change legislation that committed Maryland to the most ambitious greenhouse gas reductions of any state in […] The post Maryland lawmakers pass sweeping climate legislation, wave of environmental bills appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE

